Forty Metric Tons Of Liquid Oxygen And Medical Equipment Is Arriving From Tibet

May 20, 2021, 4:10 p.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi tweeted that the TAR of China is providing Nepal with 30,000 Liters liquid oxygen, 800 filled oxygen cylinders, 10 oxygen concentrators, 5 ventilators, 200 ICU beds and 15,000 antigen kits in an emergency! Twitter

E1zZ0I-VUAAA8pA.jpg

According to the Nepalese Consulate General Office in Lhasa, a tanker carrying 30 Metric tons of liquid oxygen has already left for Nepal. Consulate General Nawaraj Dhakal said that medical equipment will reach by Friday.

The liquid oxygen sent by Tibet will be enough to fill 6000 cylinders with 40 KG. Dhakal said that the Government of Tibet Autonomous Region of China has agreed to provide 200 pieces of ICU Beds, Five Ventilators and 10 concentrators.

E1zZ00LVoAEeMwQ.jpg

TAR iffer.jpg

