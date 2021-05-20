Janaki Or Sita Navami 2021: Its Significance And Importance

Janaki Or Sita Navami 2021: Its Significance And Importance

May 20, 2021, 3:23 p.m.

Although today is Janaki or Sita Navami, which is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus as, on this day, devotees celebrated the birth of Goddess Sita, the temple of Janaki is Janakpurdham remains deserted due to lockdown.

During the normal period, tens of thousands of devotees from Indian and Nepal used to visit to Janaki Temple to offer puja.

According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day falls on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the lunar month of Vaishakha. This year Sita Jayanti also known as Janaki Navami will be celebrated on May 21, 2021.

On this day, married women observe a day-long fast for the long life of their husbands and worship Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to seek their blessings. Also, as per Hindu scriptures, devotees who observe fast and worship on this day get benefits of pilgrimage and charity.

It is said that during puja if devotees wear 12-Mukhi rudraksha beads on their hand or around the neck then, it will purify their inner self and strengthens willpower.

sita-navami1621489478247.jpg

Sita Navami is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. It is also known as Sita Jayanti. On this day, married women keep fast and pray for the long lives of their husbands. According to the drikpanchang, Sita Jayanti is celebrated on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month.

As per the beliefs, Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. Lord Rama was also born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Sita Jayanti falls after one month of Rama Navami in the Hindu calendar.

Mata Sita was the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila, therefore she is also called by the name Janaki. Thus, this day is also known as Janaki Navami. Hindu mythology states that when King Janaka was plowing the land to perform a Yajna he found a baby girl in the Golden casket.

The Golden casket was discovered inside the field at the time of plowing the land. A plowed land is known as Sita hence King Janaka gave the baby girl name 'Sita'.

Agencies

Himalayan Airlines Refugees The Charge
May 20, 2021
Create Environment For Foreign Nationals To Return Home: NATA
May 20, 2021
Vaccines Work Against New Variants In Nepal: Health Experts
May 20, 2021
India Reports Highest Daily Fatalities
May 20, 2021
Despite Biden Pressure, Netanyahu Says He’s ‘Determined’ To Continue Gaza operation.
May 20, 2021

More on Festivals and Culture

Rato Machhindranath Chariot Festival Concluded By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021: Significance And Importance By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago
Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Rituals And Significance By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago
Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Importance And Significance By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Celebrating The Birth Of The 24th Tirthankar By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Ram Navami 2021: Its Importance And Significance By Agencies 4 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Himalayan Airlines Refugees The Charge By Agencies May 20, 2021
Medical Equipment Arrived In Kathmandu From Spain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2021
Create Environment For Foreign Nationals To Return Home: NATA By Agencies May 20, 2021
Vaccines Work Against New Variants In Nepal: Health Experts By Agencies May 20, 2021
India Reports Highest Daily Fatalities By Agencies May 20, 2021
Despite Biden Pressure, Netanyahu Says He’s ‘Determined’ To Continue Gaza operation. By Agencies May 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75