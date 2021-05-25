COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8389 New Cases, 6404 Recoveries And 169 Deaths

With 8389 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 528848.

In 22,306 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8.387 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Likewise, out of 630 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 249 people.

Currently, there are 117,261 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 8,833 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 108,428 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 914 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1,672 are admitted to the ICU, and 447 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6,404 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 404,887 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 76.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 169 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 6,700.