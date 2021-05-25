Kathmandu Valley CDOs Decides To Shut Down Groceries And Restricts Morning Walks From May 28

Kathmandu Valley CDOs Decides To Shut Down Groceries And Restricts Morning Walks From May 28

May 25, 2021, 7:11 p.m.

A meeting of the Chief District Officers of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley has decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order by a week.

In the extended week-long restriction period which is to start from May 28, shops selling vegetables, milk, meat and cooking gas would be allowed to remain open only in the morning till 9 am.

Groceries and departmental stores which were allowed to remain open for a certain time in the past restriction are prohibited from opening in the extended period, said Prem Prasad Bhattarai, Bhaktapur district CDO.

The meeting also decided to shut down construction works of both the private and public sectors. CDO Bhattarai said that action will be taken against those who move around unnecessarily and go for morning or evening walks.

The meeting decided to enforce the restriction order strictly as provisioned in the COVID-19 Crisis Management Ordinance in the context that infection rate has not decreased as expected.

The prohibitory order imposed since April 29 is ending on Thursday, May 27. The week long new restriction will start from May 28.

According to the Ordinance, a person violating of restriction enforced to curb COVID-19 could be fined up to a half million rupees or a year jail term or both of the punishment.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Buddha Purnima 2021: Celebration of Buddha Jayanti
May 25, 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021: The Blood Moon On May 26
May 25, 2021
NRNA Urges International Community To Provide Vaccine To Nepal
May 25, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi Resumes Testing Of Tunnel
May 25, 2021
CPN (UML) Kicked Out 11 Leaders Including Nepal, Khanal And Rawal From Party
May 25, 2021

More on News

Lunar Eclipse 2021: The Blood Moon On May 26 By Agencies 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
CPN (UML) Kicked Out 11 Leaders Including Nepal, Khanal And Rawal From Party By Agencies 14 hours, 26 minutes ago
Minister Gyawali Requested US To Accord Due Priority To Nepal During The distribution Of Surplus Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Opposition Registers A Petition At Supreme Court Demanding House Reinstatement By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
China Provides Nepal 150 Cylinders Containing 30,000 Liters of Liquid Oxygen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
President Bhandari Calls On Political Parties To Form New Majority Government By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Buddha Purnima 2021: Celebration of Buddha Jayanti By Agencies May 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2613COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8389 New Cases, 6404 Recoveries And 169 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Refutes The Charges Of Excessive Air Fair With Indian Travelling To Saudi Arabia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2021
NRNA Urges International Community To Provide Vaccine To Nepal By Agencies May 25, 2021
Severe Cyclone Yaas To Affect Weather System In Nepal In Coming Few Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75