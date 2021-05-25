Kathmandu Valley Logs 2613COVID-19 Cases

May 25, 2021, 5:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2613 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 22,306 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2613 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Of 2613 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1863 cases in Kathmandu and 427 in Lalitpur and 327 in Bhaktapur.

With 8389 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 528848.

