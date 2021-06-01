CG Communications Launches Internet Service In Kathmandu

CG Communications has today launched its internet service, ‘CGNET’ in Kathmandu. ‘CGNET’ will be available at half the price paid by consumers currently. The high speed internet service is expected to have a positive impact and improve the quality of services provided by public and private sectors.

CG Communications will provide 120 Mbps ‘CGNET’ at Rs 999 per month. CG Communications believes the consumer-centric service will offer a new experience to consumers.

CGNET is a nationwide Internet Service Provider (ISP) providing internet services for both business and individual consumers. CGNET has used the latest technology to address the growing use and demand of internet for video, OTT platforms, work from home, and online classes.

We will launch IPTV and other popular services in the near future.

Initially, our service will be available in all three districts of Kathmandu Valley. For now, the service is available for residents of Jawalakhel, Jhamsikhel, Bhanimandal, and Ekantakuna within 6 to 24 hours of placing a request. CGNET will be available in all the areas of the valley within 12 months. Further information on expansion is available at www.cgnet.com.np. We aim to extend CGNET across the country by the end of this year.

Our customer service centers will be located at CG Digital's branches in Jawalakhel, Kumaripati, Kirtipur, Nayabazar, Minbhawan and CGNET’s Head Office, Trade Tower, Thapathali. Along with the network expansion, customer service centers will be added in other areas of Kathmandu Valley.

We have fixed a monthly fee of Rs. 999 for 120 Mbps internet service as a launch offer. The router will be provided free of cost for yearly subscription. Likewise, installation and cable is free for those opting for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual packages.

According to Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Communications, 'CGNET' has been launched to provide high quality and affordable internet service to Nepali consumers. Mr.

Chaudhary stated, "High speed internet has become essential in daily life and the demand is ever increasing. CG has spared no effort to show its strong presence in Nepal's competitive

broadband market,” adding, “We are confident our presence will play a vital role in helping the country move towards the digital age.”

He also mentioned that Nokia's technology will enable it to provide high-speed service and meet the growing demand in future.

CG Communications Ltd. is a company under Chaudhary Group working in information technology. CG Communications Ltd. is committed to providing telecommunication services using the latest generation technology available in the global market. CGNET is the first step of CG Communications Ltd. in the field of information technology in Nepal.