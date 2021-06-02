With Certain Relaxation, Lockdown Extended Till June 14 In Kathmandu Valley

The meeting of Chief District Officers of the Kathmandu Valley has decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order till June 14.

Bhaktapur CDO Prem Prasad Bhattarai informed that decision had been taken to extend the prohibitory order for 10 more days.

"Similarly, grocery stores, departmental stores, stationery shops, book shops, vegetable shops, dairy, meat shops, and gas stores are allowed to open till 9:00 am in the morning," said CDO Bhattarai.

"The private and public construction works are allowed to resume. However, the workers must stay in the construction site," he added.

As per the new order, grocery stores and department stores, that had been asked to close shutters during issuance of the last extension order, will now be allowed to operate.

Vehicles ferrying construction materials will be allowed to ply the roads, albeit during a specific time window. According to authorities, such vehicles will be permitted to ferry construction materials to and from source to destination from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am. The local bodies have also decided let workshops open till 9:00 am.

However, Chief District Officers of the three districts have decided to strictly monitor movement of public and private vehicles along with the movement of the people. The ongoing prohibitory period is scheduled to expire on June 3.