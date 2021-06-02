With Certain Relaxation, Lockdown Extended Till June 14 In Kathmandu Valley

With Certain Relaxation, Lockdown Extended Till June 14 In Kathmandu Valley

June 2, 2021, 4:10 p.m.

The meeting of Chief District Officers of the Kathmandu Valley has decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order till June 14.

Bhaktapur CDO Prem Prasad Bhattarai informed that decision had been taken to extend the prohibitory order for 10 more days.

"Similarly, grocery stores, departmental stores, stationery shops, book shops, vegetable shops, dairy, meat shops, and gas stores are allowed to open till 9:00 am in the morning," said CDO Bhattarai.

"The private and public construction works are allowed to resume. However, the workers must stay in the construction site," he added.

As per the new order, grocery stores and department stores, that had been asked to close shutters during issuance of the last extension order, will now be allowed to operate.

Vehicles ferrying construction materials will be allowed to ply the roads, albeit during a specific time window. According to authorities, such vehicles will be permitted to ferry construction materials to and from source to destination from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am. The local bodies have also decided let workshops open till 9:00 am.

However, Chief District Officers of the three districts have decided to strictly monitor movement of public and private vehicles along with the movement of the people. The ongoing prohibitory period is scheduled to expire on June 3.

Agencies

Secondary Education Examination Results Will Be Base On Internal Evaluation
Jun 02, 2021
Peru's COVID death rate found to be world's worst
Jun 02, 2021
WHO And Partners Urge Governments To Finance New $50 Billion Recovery Roadmap
Jun 02, 2021
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gets approval from the World Health Organization
Jun 02, 2021
Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies
Jun 01, 2021

More on News

KOICA- KAAN Knowledge Sharing Webinar 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 58 minutes ago
KOICA Supports Nepal Korea Friendship Municipal Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 59 minutes ago
Secondary Education Examination Results Will Be Base On Internal Evaluation By Agencies 12 hours, 3 minutes ago
Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From June 4 By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Over 2123 Nepalese Enters Nepal From Various Border Points By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Reflecting on My Covid Experience By Dipak Gyawali Jun 02, 2021
Nepal Received 150 Ventilators From The UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1456 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4524 New Cases, 7219 Recoveries And 101 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2021
A Tribute To Ujjwal Thapa, The Youth Leader: By Yogendra Sakya Jun 02, 2021
France’s Support To Nepal In Its Fight Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75