COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3024 New Cases, 6636 Recoveries And 99 Deaths

With 3540 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 601693.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said in 10471 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3024 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of 3262 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 455 people.

Currently, there are 89217 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6514 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 82703 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 730 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1442 are admitted to the ICU, and 381 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6636 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 491709 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 83.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 99 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7898.