Krishna Chandra Nepali Appointed New Chief Minister Of Gandaki Province

June 13, 2021, 7:46 a.m.

Nepali Congress's parliamentary party leader Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has been appointed as a new Chief Minister of Gandaki Province.

Province Chief Sita Kumari Poudel has appointed Pokharel as the chief minister under Article 168 (5) of the Constitution of Nepal today.

With the ending of the given deadline to claim for the post of chief minister opposition parliamentarians have reached the residence of Gandaki province chief.

It has been said that after reclaiming Prithvi Subba Gurung for the post of CM, parliamentarians have reached the province chief resident with anticipation of the dissolution of province assembly and to create pressure not to do.

Now, the opposition parliamentarians have sat down ouside the province chief's residence and security arrangements have been tightened.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

