Slovenia, Austria And Malta Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic

Slovenia, Austria And Malta Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic

June 13, 2021, 1:40 p.m.

Medical equipment donated by three EU Member States – Slovenia, Austria and Malta arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport Sunday morning. The Member States have supplied the equipment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to assist Nepal in its fight against this terrible second COVID wave.

The delivery of the consignments today is yet another show of solidarity to the ongoing efforts of Team Europe to assist Nepal during times of need and emergency.

The relief equipment comprises of antigen tests, pulse oximeters, FFP2 masks, face shields and more equipment to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

This is in response to the Government of Nepal’s earlier call for support. Slovenia, Austria and Malta’ goodwill gesture for Nepal comes immediately after Spain, Finland, France, Belgium and Germany provided their support in the recent weeks and more emergency supplies from Ireland, Italy, Denmark Lithuania to come!

Honorary Consuls of Slovenia and Austria, joined by EU Ambassador to Nepal, Nona Deprez handed over the materials to Dr. Roshan Pokhrel. Chief Specialist, from the Ministry for Health and Population during a short ceremony at the airport this evening .

“Since the start of this pandemic, Team Europe stands in solidarity with Nepal and we will continue to do so, no one is safe until everyone is,” EU Ambassador Deprez said.

Details of the medical equipment and supplies:

Face Masks: 30,000 pieces

Nitrile Gloves: 100,000

Protective googles: 12,500

Protective masks: 100,000

Non-sterile medical masks: 600,000

FFP2 masks without valves: 50,000

Pulse oximeters: 1000

Antigen Tests: 2400

Non-contact infrared thermometers: 130

Face Shields: 5000

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For June 13 Across Nepal
Jun 13, 2021
Nepal And India Agree To Collaborate To Fight Against Covid-19
Jun 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 505 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 12, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2382 New Cases, 6295 Recoveries And 61 Deaths
Jun 12, 2021
World Bank Approves $60 Million To Strengthen Nepal’s Higher Education
Jun 12, 2021

More on National

Nepal And India Agree To Collaborate To Fight Against Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 56 minutes ago
Denmark To Supply 26 Respirators And Other Medical Equipment For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepali Children Under A Threat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Indian Army Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
UNDP Nepal Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
KMC To Administer The Vaccine To 100000 People In Five Day By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Why It’s In India’s Interest To Quell The Political Crisis In Nepal By Ranjit Rae Jun 13, 2021
'Intensify Efforts To Procure COVID Vaccines': Nepali Congress By Agencies Jun 13, 2021
Krishna Chandra Nepali Appointed New Chief Minister Of Gandaki Province By Agencies Jun 13, 2021
India Records 84332 Covid-19 Infections 4002 Deaths By Agencies Jun 13, 2021
Denmark Star Eriksen Stable After Collapse On Pitch During Euro 2020 Match Vs Finland By Agencies Jun 13, 2021
G7 To Launch New Infrastructure Initiative To Counter China’s BRI By Agencies Jun 13, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75