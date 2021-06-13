Slovenia, Austria And Malta Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic

Medical equipment donated by three EU Member States – Slovenia, Austria and Malta arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport Sunday morning. The Member States have supplied the equipment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to assist Nepal in its fight against this terrible second COVID wave.

The delivery of the consignments today is yet another show of solidarity to the ongoing efforts of Team Europe to assist Nepal during times of need and emergency.

The relief equipment comprises of antigen tests, pulse oximeters, FFP2 masks, face shields and more equipment to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

This is in response to the Government of Nepal’s earlier call for support. Slovenia, Austria and Malta’ goodwill gesture for Nepal comes immediately after Spain, Finland, France, Belgium and Germany provided their support in the recent weeks and more emergency supplies from Ireland, Italy, Denmark Lithuania to come!

Honorary Consuls of Slovenia and Austria, joined by EU Ambassador to Nepal, Nona Deprez handed over the materials to Dr. Roshan Pokhrel. Chief Specialist, from the Ministry for Health and Population during a short ceremony at the airport this evening .

“Since the start of this pandemic, Team Europe stands in solidarity with Nepal and we will continue to do so, no one is safe until everyone is,” EU Ambassador Deprez said.

Details of the medical equipment and supplies:

Face Masks: 30,000 pieces

Nitrile Gloves: 100,000

Protective googles: 12,500

Protective masks: 100,000

Non-sterile medical masks: 600,000

FFP2 masks without valves: 50,000

Pulse oximeters: 1000

Antigen Tests: 2400

Non-contact infrared thermometers: 130

Face Shields: 5000