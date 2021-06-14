Eight Families In Baglung Displaced By Mudslide

June 14, 2021, 7:39 a.m.

Eight families at Badigad Rural Municipality in the district of Baglung have been displaced by a mudslide caused by incessant rain.

Unplanned road construction above the damaged houses is to blame for the flooding, it is said.

The displaced people are taking shelter in animal sheds and houses of their relatives.

The damaged houses belong to local Man Bahadur Damai, Nar Bahadur Damai, Khim Bahadur Damai, Nabin Damai, Gammar Singh Gurung, Bhupal Gurung, Sher Bahadur Roka and Nar Bahadur Gurung.

The displaced families are left high and dry without reliefs, said a mudslide victim Nar Bahadur.

There have been coordination with the provincial and central government to permanently settle the displaced people, said Chairman of Badigad Rural Municipality-7, Krishna Gurung

Source: RSS

Agencies

