Vehicular Movement Increases In Kathmandu Valley After Prohibitory Order Eased

The prohibitory order that was imposed to break the chain of coronavirus for more than a month, has been loosened up in Kathmandu Valley from today.

A meeting of three Chief District Officers of the Kathmandu Valley on June 13 had decided to permit the operation of hardware shops, book shops, and online delivery services. The grocery stores, departmental stores, vegetable, fruits, dairy, and meat shops are also allowed to open till 11:00 am.