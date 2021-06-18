Kathmandu Valley Logs 508 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 508 COVID-19 Cases

June 18, 2021, 5:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 508 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7569Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 508 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 508 cases, Kathmandu districts records 394 cases in Kathmandu and 601in Lalitpur and 54 in Bhaktapur.

With 1963 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 617947.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1963 New Cases, 4020 Recoveries And 44 Deaths
Jun 18, 2021
Ireland And Denmark Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic
Jun 18, 2021
Danish And Irish Government Hand Over Medical Supply To Nepal
Jun 18, 2021
Euro 2020: Netherlands 2-0 Austria Dumfries Calls Performance A Childhood Dream
Jun 18, 2021
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely To Occur In Many Places Of Nepal
Jun 18, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1963 New Cases, 4020 Recoveries And 44 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 42 minutes ago
‘92% Of Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Who Got Covid Had Mild Infections’ By Agencies 16 hours, 52 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 570 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1768 New Cases, 2141 Recoveries And 39 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 499 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2014 New Cases, 4187 Recoveries And 52 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NBA Decides to Operate BfIs Throughout Business Hours From 21 June By Agencies Jun 18, 2021
Ireland And Denmark Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021
CHILD LABOR Alarmingly High By A Correspondent Jun 18, 2021
BOOK On Indian Philosophy By A Correspondent Jun 18, 2021
Vegetarians Arise! By Hemang Dixit Jun 18, 2021
Danish And Irish Government Hand Over Medical Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75