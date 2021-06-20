Prohibitory Order Extended Partially Relaxed To Ply Private Vehicles In Kathmandu Valley

A meeting of the Chief District Officer (CDO) of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley on Sunday decided to extend the prohibitory order by a week in a partially relaxed manner.

The banks, fancy clothing stores, utensil shops, will be allowed to open for a certain time while the private vehicles will be allowed to ply alternatively on odd-even number system, according to Prem Prasad Bhattarai, CDO of Bhaktapur.

CDO Bhattarai said that no public vehicles will be allowed to operate in the extended period of prohibitory order enforced to curb spread of COVID-19.

He said all sectors will be allowed to open when the number of COVID-19 cases decrease and the crisis is over.

The prohibitory order has been enforced since April 30 in the Kathmandu Valley by extending in a couple of times.

The decision to extend restrictions comes as the order extended last is ending tomorrow night. Banks, grocery, meat, fruit and vegetable shops, cooking gas shops are operating in the morning as per the last meeting decision.

Source: The Rising Nepal