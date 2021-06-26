Public Transport Will Likely To Resume In Kathmandu Valley From June 28

June 26, 2021, 8:01 a.m.

Deepak Adhikari, senior vice president of National Federation Nepal National Transport Entrepreneurs, said that they demanded allowing operation of public transport immediately now as shops were allowed to open and the operation of flights were to be resumed within a couple of days.

He said that Chief District Officers of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley are positive about allowing operation of public transport in the Valley which has remained stalled due to the prohibitory order enforced since April 30.

Kalpana Ghimire, information officer at the District Administration Officer of Kathmandu, informed that discussions and consultation with the concerned agencies have started/

She said that that the discussion has started with a view to permitting operation of public transport with strict adherence to health safety measures from June 28.

A discussion about operating public transport was held on Thursday among representatives of Health Ministry, Department of Transport, Transport workers and entrepreneurs and the Valley CDOs.

Based upon the reporting in The Rising Nepal

Agencies

