Messi Shines After Breaking Argentina Appearance Record In Copa America

Messi Shines After Breaking Argentina Appearance Record In Copa America

June 29, 2021, 7:27 a.m.

The legendary winger has produced two goals and an assist for his nation against Bolivia on Monday

Lionel Messi has broken Argentina's record for most national team caps in style, scoring twice and delivering an assist in the first half against Bolivia after taking the field for the 148th time in his career.

The winger passed Javier Mascherano with his Monday appearance in the Copa America group stage.

E5ArzWiWYAcOcSr.jpg

Argentina are set to top Group A with three wins and a draw if their 3-0 half-time advantage holds up.

What has happened?

Messi has played the role of distributor and scorer brilliantly in the first half on Monday.

Source: Goal.com

Agencies

How Worrying Is Delta Plus?
Jun 29, 2021
HoR Should Be Restored: NC Leader Deuba
Jun 29, 2021
Remittance Inflow Likely To Decrease In Coming Days
Jun 29, 2021
Temperatures Soar In Western US
Jun 29, 2021
Xi, Putin Hail Stronger China-Russia Ties
Jun 29, 2021

More on Sports

Switzerland Eliminates France In A Tough Game Of European Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Czech Republic And Belgium Reach Quarterfinal Of European Championship 2020 By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Suarez, Cavani And The Sad End To Uruguay's Golden Era By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
England To Face Germany In Knockout Round By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Casemiro Scores Late Winner For Brazil In Copa America By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Portugal And France Finish 2-2 Draw In Euro 2020 By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

TCIL & Jupitice Announce MOU for Strategic Partnership to Promote “Private Justice Delivery Platform” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2021
How Worrying Is Delta Plus? By Agencies Jun 29, 2021
HoR Should Be Restored: NC Leader Deuba By Agencies Jun 29, 2021
Remittance Inflow Likely To Decrease In Coming Days By Agencies Jun 29, 2021
Temperatures Soar In Western US By Agencies Jun 29, 2021
Xi, Putin Hail Stronger China-Russia Ties By Agencies Jun 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75