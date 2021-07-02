Immigration Office Will Resume Visa Services From July 2

Department of Immigration has decided to resume all the visa services from tomorrow, July 2.
The DoI had suspended the visa services issuing a notice on May 19 in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 spreading across the country and administrations enforcing prohibitory orders to curb the virus spread.
Foreigners with a valid visa of Nepal till 8th April, 2021 and are departing from Nepal by July 8 will get their visa regulated without any charges and those foreigners with a valid visa of Nepal till 8th April and apply for visa renewal to lengthen their stay in Nepal within July 8 will also get late fee and penalty exempted.
