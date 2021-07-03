Bangladesh Imposes Strict lockdown: 184 Arrested Violating Covid-19 Restrictions In Dhaka

At least 184 people were arrested from Dhaka streets till this noon, on the third day of the seven-day "strict lockdown" on charge of defying Covid-19 restrictions and health guidelines reports The Daily Star.

Bangladesh will be put under a complete lockdown for seven days from Monday to stem the surge in Covid-19 cases.

This time, nobody will be allowed to step out of home except for emergencies, said a statement from the Press Information Department (PID) yesterday evening.

Later, Farhad Hossain, state minister for public administration, told The Daily Star that members of the army and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with the police would be deployed to ensure proper enforcement of the lockdown.

This is the first time the government has used the word "lockdown" while announcing countrywide Covid-19 curbs, indicating the strict nature of the restrictions about to be put in place.

In all previous announcements relating to the curbs, it had talked about imposing restrictions on public and traffic movement.

According to leading daily of Bangladesh, Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), shared the information.

Besides, several mobile courts fined Tk 50,640 during the period.

Police arrested 550 people on the first day of the ongoing strict lockdown while 320 on the second day in the city for similar offence.