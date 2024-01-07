Bangladesh Set To Hold General Election On Sunday

Bangladesh Set To Hold General Election On Sunday

Jan. 7, 2024, 8:35 a.m.

People in Bangladesh will vote in a general election on Sunday, amid an opposition boycott and fears of further unrest.

About 2,000 candidates are vying for 350 seats in the country's parliament. Votes are due to be counted as soon as the polling stations close on Sunday.

Supporters of opposition parties allege the votes will be rigged in favor of the ruling party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She has been in power for nearly 15 years.

Since last year, opposition supporters have repeatedly clashed with police during anti-government protests. Some members have turned violent, setting buses on fire.

On Friday, four people were killed when a train was set ablaze in an apparent attempt to sabotage the election.

Prime Minister Hasina has responded to the unrest with what some see as high-handed measures, including detaining senior opposition members.

Bangladesh was once known as one of the world's poorest countries. But in recent years it has achieved high economic growth.

Its population of 170 million people is seen as having a huge potential as a growth market. Japanese companies view the country as a promising investment destination.

Still, fears are mounting that Sunday's election could be followed by more political turmoil, and a further decline in public security.

Agencies

Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets In ‘Initial Response’ To Killing Of Hamas Leader
Jan 07, 2024
Israeli Army Hits Over 100 Hamas Targets As Battles Rage In Gaza; Rocket Hits Sderot Building
Jan 06, 2024
Japan Earthquake: some still cut off in quake-hit Ishikawa as rescue efforts continue
Jan 05, 2024
More Domestic Flights Canceled Due To Haneda airport plane collision
Jan 05, 2024
Nepal And India Ink A Long Term Agreement Electricity Export
Jan 04, 2024

More on South Asia

Bangladesh Proves As 'Success Story' In Nuclear Power: IAEA Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
Bhutan’s LDC Graduation Is Not Problem Free: Un Under Secretary Fatima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 2 weeks ago
ISIS Was Responsible For Deadly Pakistan Blast, Says Amaq By Agencies 5 months, 1 week ago
Suicide Bomb Kills 39 At Pakistan Political Rally By Agencies 5 months, 1 week ago
Bhutan And India Discuss Plans To Further Expand Bilateral Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months ago
Bhutan’s Cabinet Directs For Banks Merger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets In ‘Initial Response’ To Killing Of Hamas Leader By Agencies Jan 07, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2024
Former President Yadav Released Book On BP Bad (BP’s Ideology) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2024
IPPAN Welcomes Nepal-India Power Exchange Agreement As A Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2024
Restore Melamchi Water Supplies: Consumer Group By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2024
Israeli Army Hits Over 100 Hamas Targets As Battles Rage In Gaza; Rocket Hits Sderot Building By Agencies Jan 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75