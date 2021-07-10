Kathmandu Valley Logs 414 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 414 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6530 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 414 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of 414 cases, Kathmandu districts records 303 cases, 60 in Lalitpur and 51 in Bhaktapur.
With 1353 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 654212 .
VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75