Kathmandu Valley Logs 414 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 414 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6530 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 414 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 414 cases, Kathmandu districts records 303 cases, 60 in Lalitpur and 51 in Bhaktapur.

With 1353 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 654212 .