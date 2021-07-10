Kathmandu Valley Logs 414 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 414 COVID-19 Cases

July 10, 2021, 8:09 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 414 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6530 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 414 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 414 cases, Kathmandu districts records 303 cases, 60 in Lalitpur and 51 in Bhaktapur.

With 1353 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 654212 .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1353 New Cases, 1432 Recoveries And 22 Deaths
Jul 10, 2021
Nepal Has Brought First Batch Of 4 Million Vero Cell Vaccine Purchases From China
Jul 10, 2021
Weather Forecasting For July 10 Across Nepal
Jul 10, 2021
Nepal And India Signed LoE To Nepal-India Rail Service Agreement
Jul 09, 2021
Nepal Army Launches Rescue And Relief Operation To Save People From Landslide And flood
Jul 09, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1353 New Cases, 1432 Recoveries And 22 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepal Has Brought First Batch Of 4 Million Vero Cell Vaccine Purchases From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 42 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 386 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1479 New Cases, 1316 Recoveries And 20 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 427 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1218 New Cases, 1286 Recoveries And 29 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Aid and Politics: A 21st Century Partnership By Maryam Sryoka Jul 10, 2021
Constitutions Galore By Hemang Dixit Jul 10, 2021
US Shipping 1.5 Million J&J Vaccines To Nepal By REUTERS Jul 10, 2021
Melamchi-Kathmandu Water Supply System Will Resume By October By Agencies Jul 10, 2021
WHO Chief Scientist Says Phase-3 Trial Data Of India Made Covaxin Looks Good By Agencies Jul 10, 2021
Ban On Tokyo Spectators Brings Mixed Reactions By Agencies Jul 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75