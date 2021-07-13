President Appoints Deuba As Prime Minister

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister.

The Supreme Court on Monday had issued a mandamus to appoint Deuba as the Prime Minister by 5:00 pm on Tuesday.

"In line with the Apex Court's verdict, President Bhandari named Deuba as the Prime Minister. A programme to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Deuba will be held at 6:00 pm in the evening," informed Bhesh Raj Adhikary, personal secretary of President Bhandari.

This is the fifth time that NC President Deuba is leading the government