Israeli Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Deuba

Israeli Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Deuba

July 16, 2021, 1:08 p.m.

Ambassador of the State of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter's office on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, matters relating to Nepal-Israel relations & solidarity in the context of COVID-19 were discussed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Highlighting The Historical Connection Between South And Central Asia
Jul 16, 2021
China Announces To Provide Additional 1.6 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Nepal
Jul 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 541 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 16, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2006 New Cases, 1775 Recoveries And 44 Deaths
Jul 16, 2021
HBL Customers Receives 15% Discounts On Daraz
Jul 16, 2021

More on National

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Highlighting The Historical Connection Between South And Central Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
China Announces To Provide Additional 1.6 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
German Ambassador Roland Schäfer Paid Farewell Call With Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Paid A Courtesy Calls On PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal's National Anthem Translated Into Hebrew By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Supreme Court Issues Order Not To Carry Out Any Works On Kaligandaki Diversion Project By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Mitigation Of National Challenges By Prem Singh Basnyat, PhD Jul 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 541 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2006 New Cases, 1775 Recoveries And 44 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
Eventful Nepal By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jul 16, 2021
HBL Customers Receives 15% Discounts On Daraz By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
‎ Discover Qatar And Qatar Airways Holidays Introduce Reunion Packages To Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75