Israeli Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Deuba

Ambassador of the State of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter's office on Thursday.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, matters relating to Nepal-Israel relations & solidarity in the context of COVID-19 were discussed.
