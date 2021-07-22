Ambassador Kikuta Shares The Views With Prime Minister Deuba For Strengthening The Bilateral Relationship Between Nepal And Japan

July 22, 2021, 9:41 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal KIKUTA Yutaka paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Sher Bhadur Deuba today, at the Official Residence of Prime Minister in Baluwatar.

Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Prime Minister Deuba in person for his appointment and the successful vote of confidence at the Parliament. Ambassador handed the congratulatory letter from SUGA Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan to Prime Minister Deuba on this occasion.

Prime Minister Deuba expressed the gratitude to Prime Minister Suga for his congratulations. Ambassador Kikuta and Prime Minister Deuba shared the views on bilateral relations between the two countries, as the year 2022 commemorates the 120th anniversary of student-exchanges, moreover, the post-COVID social and economic development of Nepal.

Ambassador Kikuta paid a courtesy call on PM Deuba2.jpg

Ambassador Kikuta mentioned that Japan has been working with Nepal as a friendly development partner to improve the daily lives of Nepali people, which will be also beneficial for the public health of the country in this COVID-19 situation. The recent donation of about 1.6 million AstraZeneca vaccines for Nepal by the COVAX facility is a reflection of the long-time friendship of Nepal toward Japan, followed by the medical equipment assistance for the Nepali hospitals to fight against the pandemic together.

Ambassador Kikuta highlighted the special intimacy between Japan and Nepal based on our long-term relationship, he hoped to continue the great partnership for more years to come by resuming the people-to-people exchange of two countries once the COVID-19 situation will be eased.

