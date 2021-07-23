Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony To Be Held On Friday

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony To Be Held On Friday

July 23, 2021, 11:40 a.m.

The opening ceremony of the postponed Tokyo Olympics takes place on Friday. Attention is focused on how far the organizers can stop the spread of coronavirus infections among athletes and staff during the event.

The ceremony will be held at the National Stadium in central Tokyo. The Games were postponed by one year due to the pandemic. It is the first time in 57 years for the Japanese capital to host the Olympics.

There are a record-high 33 sports at this year's Olympics. More than 11,000 athletes from about 200 countries and territories are competing. The Olympics will continue through August 8.

Spectators are barred from most venues, including that of the opening ceremony, as Tokyo is under a coronavirus state of emergency due to a resurgence in infections. The emergency declaration will remain in place during the Olympics and continue through August 22.

Dozens of infections have already been confirmed among athletes and staff involved in the Olympics, fueling public skepticism on the safety of the Games.

The Games' organizers have also been hit by scandals in recent days.

A composer of music for the opening ceremony resigned after it emerged that he spoke in past magazine interviews about having abused classmates and other students, including those with disabilities. An opening ceremony director was dismissed for Holocaust-mocking remarks he made as part of a comedy act in the past.

The head of the Games' organizing committee, Hashimoto Seiko, said she is aware that many people have mixed feelings.

But she added she wants the Games to be a stage that can remind people of the power of sports at a time when the world is facing adversity.

Source : NHK

Agencies

41,383 Covid Cases Reported In India
Jul 23, 2021
Five Nepalese Athletes To Participate In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Gaurika Singh To Lead Olympic March
Jul 22, 2021
Nepal Airlines To Transport All Vaccines Within This Week From China
Jul 22, 2021
India Records 42,015 Cases And 3998 Deaths
Jul 22, 2021
Suga To Meet Dignitaries Arriving For Games
Jul 22, 2021

More on Sports

Five Nepalese Athletes To Participate In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Gaurika Singh To Lead Olympic March By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Suga To Meet Dignitaries Arriving For Games By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
IOC President Bach Asks Japanese People To Welcome Athletes By Agencies 5 days, 13 hours ago
IOC Chief Beach Says Zero Infection Risk From Games Participants By Agencies 1 week ago
Tokyo Olympics To Start In 10 Days By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Euro 2020 Team Of The Tournament: Italy Dominate As Ronaldo & Pogba Miss Out By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu DAO Lifts All Restrictions, Allowing Long Route Buses To Operate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 613 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1,982 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2021
NEPAL-INDIA RAILWAY Greater Access To Services By A Correspondent Jul 23, 2021
EU Delegation Refutes News By A Correspondent Jul 23, 2021
41,383 Covid Cases Reported In India By Agencies Jul 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75