Chinese Premier Li Congratulates Prime Minister Deuba

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has extended a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba upon his election to Prime Minister.
In the message, the Chinese premier expressed his willingness to work together with Prime Minister Deuba and take the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new height, according to Hou Yanqi, ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal.
Source: The Rising Nepal
