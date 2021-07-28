EPF Invests Rs.12 Billion To Tamakosi Fifth Hydropower Project

EPF Invests Rs.12 Billion To Tamakosi Fifth Hydropower Project

July 28, 2021, 9:26 p.m.

Employees Provident Fund, Nepal Electricity Authority and Tamakosi Hydropower Company have jointly singed tripartite Memorandum of Understanding to invest loan for the construction of 99.8 MW Tamakosi Fifth Hydropower Project.

In presence of Minister of Energy Pampha Bhusal, NEA’s managing director Hitendra Dev Shakya, CEO of company Nasibman Pradhan and Provident Fund’s administrator Tulsi Prasad Gautam signed MoU.

Tamakosi fifth is a cascade project of Upper Tamakosi and the project will be constructed under People’s Hydropower Program.

With an estimated cost of over 16 billion rupees, the Fund will provide loan of over 70 percent Rs.11.33 billion. Remaining fund will be managed through equity and public share.

As a cascade project, the project will not to construct dam and other infrastructures. The water coming from 456 MW Upper Tamakosi Project will be diverted to generation house through 8 KM tunnel.

The power generated by the project will be connected to central grid through 2 kilometer long 220 kV transmission line.

DPR and EIA of the project have already approved and the project has already received the generation license in 2016.

Under the financial support from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), additional EIA has been currently undergoing. The pre-construction work is now undergoing with aim to complete the project in 2024.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For July 29 Across Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 859 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 28, 2021
More Private-sector Investment In The Annapurna Conservation Area
Jul 28, 2021
NEB To Publish SEE Results On August 9
Jul 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2634 New Cases,1993 Recoveries And 33 Deaths
Jul 28, 2021

More on Economy

More Private-sector Investment In The Annapurna Conservation Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 39 minutes ago
NTA Approves Trial For 5G Service By Agencies 19 hours, 56 minutes ago
PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre Hosted India-Nepal Investment And Development Partnership Summit 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Union Of Asian Chambers Launched At Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA RAILWAY Greater Access To Services By A Correspondent 6 days, 5 hours ago
ADB Approves $165 Million Loan For COVID-19 Vaccines In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For July 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 859 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2021
Chinese Premier Li Congratulates Prime Minister Deuba By Agencies Jul 28, 2021
NEB To Publish SEE Results On August 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2021
India Sees Big Jump In Daily Covid-19 Cases, Nearly 50% Rise From Yesterday's By Agencies Jul 28, 2021
Tokyo Olympic 2020: US, China And Japan Lead In Medal Tally By Agencies Jul 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75