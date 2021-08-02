Madhu Kumar Marasini Appointed As Finance Secretary

Madhu Kumar Marasini Appointed As Finance Secretary

Aug. 2, 2021, 8:22 p.m.

Madhu Kumar Marasini has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, today.

The Friday meeting of Council of Ministers decided to transfer finance secretary Sishir Kumar Dhungana to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and appointing Marasini.

Earlier, Marasini served as the Financial Comptoller General for the Government of Nepal (GoN).

In over two decades of his service, he has served as a Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies including Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Planning Commission, World Bank headquarters in Washington DC, among others.

He was appointed Nepal's Consul General in New York, USA in 2017. However, the then government led by KP Sharma Oli had permanently rolled back position in 2018, recalling Marasini.

Marasini earned his bachelors degree in International law and legal studies and Masters degree in public administration, both, from Trivubhan University, and later from Harvard Kennedy School ( executive education), Australian National University, Carle Duisburg College, Germany, respectively.

Agencies

Tokyo Olympics: China Secured 24 Gold Medal
Aug 02, 2021
20 Million Doses Of Vaccine To Arrive By Mid-October
Aug 02, 2021
UNFPA Provides 800 Units Of Oxygen Cylinders To Nepal Government
Aug 02, 2021
President Appoints Lt General Sharma As Acting CoAS
Aug 02, 2021
CPN (Maoist Center), Decides To Give Full Shape To Cabinet At Earliest
Aug 01, 2021

More on National

20 Million Doses Of Vaccine To Arrive By Mid-October By Agencies 13 hours, 21 minutes ago
UNFPA Provides 800 Units Of Oxygen Cylinders To Nepal Government By Agencies 13 hours, 25 minutes ago
President Appoints Lt General Sharma As Acting CoAS By Agencies 13 hours, 37 minutes ago
NEB To Publish SEE Results On August 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
PM Deuba Received A Telephone Call from US Secretary Of State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu DAO Lifts All Restrictions, Allowing Long Route Buses To Operate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Changing Perception Changes Everything: A Paradigm Shift In Consciousness By Amit K. Shrestha Aug 02, 2021
Major Trilok Singh ThapaChhetri–An Unsung Hero By Dwarika Nath Dhungel, Santa Bahadur Pun And Shyam Prasad Adhikari Aug 02, 2021
Weather Update For August 3 Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: China Secured 24 Gold Medal By Agencies Aug 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 770 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,279 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,925 Recoveries, 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75