Madhu Kumar Marasini Appointed As Finance Secretary

Madhu Kumar Marasini has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, today.

The Friday meeting of Council of Ministers decided to transfer finance secretary Sishir Kumar Dhungana to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and appointing Marasini.

Earlier, Marasini served as the Financial Comptoller General for the Government of Nepal (GoN).

In over two decades of his service, he has served as a Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies including Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Planning Commission, World Bank headquarters in Washington DC, among others.

He was appointed Nepal's Consul General in New York, USA in 2017. However, the then government led by KP Sharma Oli had permanently rolled back position in 2018, recalling Marasini.

Marasini earned his bachelors degree in International law and legal studies and Masters degree in public administration, both, from Trivubhan University, and later from Harvard Kennedy School ( executive education), Australian National University, Carle Duisburg College, Germany, respectively.