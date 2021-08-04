Japanese-made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Arrive In Nepal On August 7 And 8

The Japanese-made AstraZeneca vaccine for Nepal is scheduled to be airlifted on August 5 and 6 from Japan to Nepal, expected to arrive in Kathmandu on August 7 and 8 respectively. As the result, approximately the half of 1.6 million vaccines Japan has pledged will be delivered to Nepal. The latter half of the Japanese-donated vaccines for Nepal will be shipped to Kathmandu in due course, under the arrangements with the relevant organizations.

Ambassador KIKUTA hopes that these Japanese COVID-19 vaccines will be utilized expeditiously for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with a good coordination by the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal. In this pandemic, the Embassy of Japan has been tackling COVID-19 together with the Government of Nepal to save more Nepali people’s lives.

This vaccination assistance is one of our challenges even in this hardship; Ambassador Kikuta looks forward to working for the post-COVID society and economy of Nepal.