Poll Shows Harris, Trump Neck And Neck In Presidential Race

A new poll indicates that Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck and neck in the race for the US presidency.

Reuters news agency and the research firm Ipsos conducted the nationwide opinion poll from Monday to Tuesday, after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the November presidential election.

Harris is expected to become the Democratic Party's nominee.

The survey participants were asked to state whom they would vote for, if the presidential election were held on that day and the candidates were Harris and Trump. Thirty-nine percent of the respondents said Harris, and 39 percent said Trump. The former president is the Republican Party's nominee.

In a survey conducted on July 16, Trump was leading Biden 39 percent to 36 percent.

In a statement to CNN on Tuesday, actor George Clooney expressed his support for Harris. He said, "We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest."

Clooney was previously a Biden supporter.

But after a televised debate between Biden and Trump, Clooney wrote an essay that was published in The New York Times on July 10. In it, he said that the Democrats were not going to win in November with Biden. Clooney called on Biden to drop out of the presidential race.