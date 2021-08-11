Kathmandu Valley Logs 964 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 11, 2021, 8:50 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 964 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10907 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 964 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 964 cases, Kathmandu districts record 663 cases, 192 in Lalitpur and 109 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,616 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 723,296.

