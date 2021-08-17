Himalayan Bank Limited and Diners Club International Sign Agreement to Expand Acceptance and Issue Cards in Nepal

Himalayan Bank Limited and Diners Club International Sign Agreement to Expand Acceptance and Issue Cards in Nepal

Aug. 17, 2021, 9:30 p.m.

Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL) recently signed an agreement with Diners Club International, a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services, and part of the Discover Global Network, to become an issuer of Diners Club cards and a merchant acquirer to expand card acceptance for Diners Club International, Discover and Network Alliance cardholders in Nepal.

“HBL is proud to be the franchisee of Diners Club International in Nepal,” said Mr. Ashoke SJB Rana, Chief Executive Officer, Himalayan Bank Limited. “By adding Diners Club International to our credit card product mix, we will soon be able to offer our merchants the ability to accept more card brands from around the world as part of Discover Global Network.”

HBL will initially focus on growing acceptance in Nepal, enabling 146 ATM locations and more than 5000 point of sale terminals. This will allow Discover Global Network cardholders from Diners Club International, Discover and Network Alliance Partners in India, S. Korea, Brazil, Turkey and beyond to use their cards via HBL when traveling to Nepal. In the second phase of the partnership, HBL will begin issuing Diners Club International cards.

Through our partnership with Himalayan Bank Limited, we continue to deliver increased global reach that our partners value as we gain acceptance in Nepal” said Annie Zhang, APAC Regional Managing Director International Markets at Discover Global Network. “As a key travel corridor for India, China, Japan, and Korea, this acceptance agreement will enable tourists to use their Diners Club International, Discover and Network Alliance Partner card products in Nepal, driving incremental spend for merchants and honoring customer card choice.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA’s Net Annual Profits Reduces , Minister Bhusal Directs To Improve Transmission And Distribution Systems
Aug 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18
Aug 17, 2021
Nepal And India Agree To Follow Up On the Decisions Taken By OSM
Aug 17, 2021
IFC Ramps Up Impact Investments in South Asia to Protect Jobs and Livelihoods, Drive Green Recovery
Aug 17, 2021
Lithuania Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic
Aug 17, 2021

More on Economy

NEA’s Net Annual Profits Reduces , Minister Bhusal Directs To Improve Transmission And Distribution Systems By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal And India Agree To Follow Up On the Decisions Taken By OSM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 1 minute ago
IFC Ramps Up Impact Investments in South Asia to Protect Jobs and Livelihoods, Drive Green Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Nepal To Get 4 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccines Through COVAX By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
NRB Unveiled Monetary Policy For Fiscal Year 2021/22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Government to Provide Free Electricity For Household Use Up To 20 Units By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Afghanistan's Winners: Qatar, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey And Iran: Israeli Media By Agencies Aug 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
New Zealand Enters Lockdown After Single Virus Case Found By Agencies Aug 17, 2021
Lithuania Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
Nepal Urges All Parties In Afghanistan To Ensure The Safety, Security And Wellbeing Of The People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1033 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75