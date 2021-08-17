Himalayan Bank Limited and Diners Club International Sign Agreement to Expand Acceptance and Issue Cards in Nepal

Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL) recently signed an agreement with Diners Club International, a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services, and part of the Discover Global Network, to become an issuer of Diners Club cards and a merchant acquirer to expand card acceptance for Diners Club International, Discover and Network Alliance cardholders in Nepal.

“HBL is proud to be the franchisee of Diners Club International in Nepal,” said Mr. Ashoke SJB Rana, Chief Executive Officer, Himalayan Bank Limited. “By adding Diners Club International to our credit card product mix, we will soon be able to offer our merchants the ability to accept more card brands from around the world as part of Discover Global Network.”

HBL will initially focus on growing acceptance in Nepal, enabling 146 ATM locations and more than 5000 point of sale terminals. This will allow Discover Global Network cardholders from Diners Club International, Discover and Network Alliance Partners in India, S. Korea, Brazil, Turkey and beyond to use their cards via HBL when traveling to Nepal. In the second phase of the partnership, HBL will begin issuing Diners Club International cards.



Through our partnership with Himalayan Bank Limited, we continue to deliver increased global reach that our partners value as we gain acceptance in Nepal” said Annie Zhang, APAC Regional Managing Director International Markets at Discover Global Network. “As a key travel corridor for India, China, Japan, and Korea, this acceptance agreement will enable tourists to use their Diners Club International, Discover and Network Alliance Partner card products in Nepal, driving incremental spend for merchants and honoring customer card choice.”



