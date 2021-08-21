Around 600 Nepalese Citizens Stranded In Afghanistan Evacuated Till August 21

600 Nepalese Citizens Stranded In Afghanistan Evacuated Till August 21

Aug. 21, 2021, 9:27 p.m.

About 600 Nepalese workings stranded in Afghanistan have already been evacuated and the remaining 317 have already registered their name to return to Nepal. With support from the US, UK, Canada, European Union and the UN, Nepal's government is expecting to evacuate Nepalese.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Phanindra Mani Pokharel said that 36 persons arrived on Saturday. Soon after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs formed a high-level committee under the coordination of the joint secretary of the Ministry.

The committee has mobilized all the missions close to Kabul and sent formal request letters to the US, UK, Germany, Canada, European Union and UN for their support to rescue and evacuation of stranded Nepalese who went to Afghanistan for work.

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nepal Army is taking those who are returning from Afghanistan by regular or charter flights to the holding center to make necessary arrangements for health checks and covid-19 tests.

Kabul's international airport remains in chaos, as many people who fear Taliban rule have been rushing to leave Afghanistan.

A senior NATO official told Reuters news agency on Saturday that about 12,000 foreigners and Afghans working for embassies and international aid groups have evacuated from Kabul airport since Taliban insurgents entered the capital. The official added, "The evacuation process is slow."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

