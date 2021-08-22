Himalayan Bank Signed Agreement With Forestry Based Industry

The business agreement has been signed between Himalayan Bank Limited and Federation of Forestry based Industry and Trade. As per the agreement, a special Credit Package under SME loan is being provided to members of the organization.

The maximum loan limit up to Rs. 12 Crores can be extended to an individual member at the minimum interest rate. Likewise, the Bank has also reduced the Loan Processing Fees, cash margin to be maintained for issuance of Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee and commission on issuance of Bank Guarantee.

The interested members of the organization can avail this special package from all the branches of the Bank, inside and outside Kathmandu valley. Currently, the Bank has been serving its customers from 71 Branches, 146 ATM Booths and more than 5000 POS terminals.