Himalayan Bank Signed Agreement With Forestry Based Industry

Himalayan Bank Signed Agreement With Forestry Based Industry

Aug. 22, 2021, 9:36 p.m.

The business agreement has been signed between Himalayan Bank Limited and Federation of Forestry based Industry and Trade. As per the agreement, a special Credit Package under SME loan is being provided to members of the organization.

The maximum loan limit up to Rs. 12 Crores can be extended to an individual member at the minimum interest rate. Likewise, the Bank has also reduced the Loan Processing Fees, cash margin to be maintained for issuance of Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee and commission on issuance of Bank Guarantee.

The interested members of the organization can avail this special package from all the branches of the Bank, inside and outside Kathmandu valley. Currently, the Bank has been serving its customers from 71 Branches, 146 ATM Booths and more than 5000 POS terminals.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gai Jatra Festival 2021: Importance And Significance
Aug 22, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 23
Aug 22, 2021
Defense Secretary Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS General Sharma
Aug 22, 2021
UK Provides Rs.130 Million To WFP To Support Vulnerable Nepali Families
Aug 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 566 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 22, 2021

More on Economy

Upper Trisuli-1 Hydropower Project Began Construction Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
World Bank Provides $ 60 Million To Nepal To Improve Higher Education Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Fostering Resilience Of Women Led Business Kicks Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
220 kV Kosi Corridor Transmission Line Project Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
NEA’s Net Annual Profits Reduces , Minister Bhusal Directs To Improve Transmission And Distribution Systems By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal And India Agree To Follow Up On the Decisions Taken By OSM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Gai Jatra Festival 2021: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Defense Secretary Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
UK Provides Rs.130 Million To WFP To Support Vulnerable Nepali Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Resistance Against Taliban Reported In Afghanistan By Agencies Aug 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 566 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75