COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,548 New Cases, 1924 Recoveries And 24 Deaths

With 1,548 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 748,981.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 8,704 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,548 persons were found infected with coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 253 people in 2,622 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said there are 38,351 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,219 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 35,132 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 393 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 679 are admitted to the ICU and 176 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1924 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 700,097 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 24 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,533.