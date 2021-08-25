Nepal And Indian Authorities Explore Opportunities For Indian Companies

Embassy of India, in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and in presence of Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Govt. of Nepal, organized a virtual interaction with major Indian infrastructure-sector companies on opportunities for undertaking projects in Nepal.

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Ms. NamgyaKhampa addressed the participants and this was followed by Embassy’s presentation on the sector. Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, MoPIT, Govt. of Nepal, also interacted with the participants and answered their queries. The session was moderated by CEO GMR Energy Mr. S N Barde,

In her remarks, DCM underlined that Nepal is one of India’s most important neighbors, a special partner and a key actor in India’s vision for a connected, integrated South Asian region. She also noted that in Nepal’s efforts at economic development, infrastructure sector will play a critical role. Highlighting the emerging opportunities in this sector, DCM advised the companies to keep Nepal in their list of priorities and benefit from the upcoming opportunities.

Joint Secretary Keshab Kumar Sharma welcomed Indian companies’ participation in business opportunities in Nepal and gave an overview of the scale, scope and nature of bids in the infrastructure sector. He also answered questions on funding modalities, joint ventures etc. and encouraged them to tie up with suitable local partners wherever it suits the project’s scale.

In last few years, Indian infrastructure companies have undertaken major projects within India and abroad and have built a reputation for quality of construction, adherence to timelines and cost-competitiveness. The interaction was aimed at attracting their attention to Nepal’s booming infrastructure sector, sensitizing them on local partnerships and encouraging them to contribute to it with their unparalleled expertise, technology and know-how.