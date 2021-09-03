Biden's Approval Rating Hits New Low

A new US opinion poll suggests that President Joe Biden's approval rating is at its lowest since he took office in January.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll also showed that a majority of Americans are critical of his handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan. The poll was conducted by phone over a four-day period through September 1.

It showed that while 77 percent of Americans support the decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan, 60 percent say they disapprove of Biden's overall handling of the situation.

Fifty-three percent said Biden bears either a "great deal" or a "good amount" of the blame for the Kabul bombings that killed 13 US service members and at least 170 Afghans last week.

His overall approval rating stood at 44 percent, while 51 percent disapproved of the job he's doing.

Biden joins Bill Clinton and Donald Trump among a small group of presidents who have seen a net negative rating in their first year in office.

Source: NHK