Kathmandu Valley Logs 606 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 606 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 7, 2021, 10:44 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 606 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

11609 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 606 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 606 cases, Kathmandu districts records 418 cases, 867 in Lalitpur and 101 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally has reached 770,759.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kushe Aaunshi And Fathers Day 2021
Sep 07, 2021
Motiram Jayanti
Sep 07, 2021
Weather Analysis For September 7 Across Nepal
Sep 07, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi To Run In Full 456 MW Capacity From Sept. 9
Sep 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,488 New Cases, 1,743 Recoveries And 20 Deaths
Sep 07, 2021

More on COVID-19

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,488 New Cases, 1,743 Recoveries And 20 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 1 minute ago
COVID-19 Surging Infections By A Correspondent 1 week, 5 days ago
JAPAN’S SUPPORT Friend In Need By A Correspondent 1 week, 6 days ago
India Reports Six-Month High Of COVID-19 Daily Infections Amid New Curbs By REUTERS 5 months, 1 week ago
China Handed Over 800,000 Vero Cell Chinese Vaccine To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 1 week ago
India Coronavirus Cases Surge To Four-Month High, Some Lockdowns Return By Agencies 5 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

CPN-UML (UNIFIED SOCIALIST) Newborn Party By Keshab Poudel Sep 07, 2021
Kushe Aaunshi And Fathers Day 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 07, 2021
Motiram Jayanti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 07, 2021
Weather Analysis For September 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 07, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi To Run In Full 456 MW Capacity From Sept. 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 07, 2021
Nepal First, Now By Hemang Dixit Sep 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75