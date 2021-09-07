Kathmandu Valley Logs 606 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 606 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

11609 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 606 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 606 cases, Kathmandu districts records 418 cases, 867 in Lalitpur and 101 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally has reached 770,759.