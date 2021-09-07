COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,488 New Cases, 1,743 Recoveries And 20 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,488 New Cases, 1,743 Recoveries And 20 Deaths

Sept. 7, 2021, 10:41 a.m.

With 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally has reached 770,759.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 11,609 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,488 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) through its regular update.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 409 people in 1,897 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, there are 30,973 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,062 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 28,911 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 260 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 512 are admitted to the ICU and 163 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,743 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 728,928 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.6 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Monday added 20 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,858.

