CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR

CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR

Sept. 8, 2021, 11:06 p.m.

Following the opposition from the the CPN (UML, the meeting of the House of Representatives has been put off. CPN-UML MPs obstructed the house demanding the clearance from speaker Sapkota.

At the beginning of the meeting, UML chief whip Bishal Bhattarai said that the UML would not allow the session's meeting to move forward until the Speaker responds as to why he did not issue notice about the 14 lawmakers that the UML had taken action and removed them as member of the HoR.

In response, Speaker Sapkota urged the UML lawmakers who were chanting slogans against him to read again section B and C of Rule 21 of Parliament Regulation 2075 BS. He urged them to not go beyond the grace and norms of the parliament.

The meeting that started at 4 pm was postponed for 15 minutes. Even the second meeting that started at 5 pm was also disrupted as the UML lawmakers kept sloganeering and the meeting was again postponed for another 15 minutes.

Earlier in the Parliamentary party meeting, CPN-UML Chairman KP Oli had announced not to let the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting chaired by Speaker Sapkota to function smoothly.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Poudel Announces Candidacy For NRNA’s General Secretary
Sep 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal
Sep 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,347 New Cases, 2,161 Recoveries And 10 Deaths
Sep 08, 2021
Hartalika Teej 2021: Date, History, Significance, Celebration In Nepal
Sep 07, 2021

More on Politics

CPN-UML (UNIFIED SOCIALIST) Newborn Party By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 21 hours ago
NEPALI CONGRESS Deuba In Command By A Correspondent 5 days, 20 hours ago
Political Supremacy And Hate Speech Situation In Nepal By Bhoj Kumar Dhamala 1 week ago
Nidhi Announces Candidates For Nepali Congress President By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Nepal Led Communist Party (Unified Socialist) To Follow Socialism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Nepal and Thakur To Verify Leaders And Lawmakers On August 25 Before EC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

WHO Appeals To Continue Regular Vaccination By Agencies Sep 08, 2021
EU Warns Taliban Govt Not 'Inclusive And Representative' By Agencies Sep 08, 2021
Dr. Poudel Announces Candidacy For NRNA’s General Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021
Taliban's Caretaker Government Raises Concern By Agencies Sep 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75