Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9767 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 568 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 568 cases, Kathmandu districts records 349 cases, 150 in Lalitpur and 69 in Bhaktapur.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 1347 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 773529