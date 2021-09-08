Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 8, 2021, 9:33 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9767 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 568 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 568 cases, Kathmandu districts records 349 cases, 150 in Lalitpur and 69 in Bhaktapur.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 1347 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 773529

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR
Sep 08, 2021
Dr. Poudel Announces Candidacy For NRNA’s General Secretary
Sep 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal
Sep 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,347 New Cases, 2,161 Recoveries And 10 Deaths
Sep 08, 2021
Hartalika Teej 2021: Date, History, Significance, Celebration In Nepal
Sep 07, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,347 New Cases, 2,161 Recoveries And 10 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 14 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 519 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,423 New Cases, 2072 Recoveries And 21 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 453 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 976 New Cases, 1,534 Recoveries And 20 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 386 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021
WHO Appeals To Continue Regular Vaccination By Agencies Sep 08, 2021
EU Warns Taliban Govt Not 'Inclusive And Representative' By Agencies Sep 08, 2021
Dr. Poudel Announces Candidacy For NRNA’s General Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021
Taliban's Caretaker Government Raises Concern By Agencies Sep 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75