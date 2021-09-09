Kathmandu Valley Reports 433 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 433 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 9, 2021, 9:10 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 433 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8898 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 433 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 433 cases, Kathmandu districts records 329 cases, 67 in Lalitpur and 37 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 1058 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 774587

