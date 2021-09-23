Kathmandu Valley Reports 404 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11629 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 404 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 404 cases, Kathmandu districts records 249 cases, Lalitpur 107 and 52 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1341 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 788767.