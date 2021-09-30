COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 898 New Cases, 911 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 898 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 794163

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 8555 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 898persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 180 people in 3210 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 18,168 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,366 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 16,802 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 238 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 353 are admitted to the ICU and 117 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 911 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 765,758 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.3 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Thursday added 12 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,135.