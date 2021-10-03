Himalayan Bank Limited Provides Printer To Didi Bahini Krishak Samuha

Himalayan Bank Limited, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has extended its helping hand to “Didi Bahini Krishak Samuha” formed under Social Workers Group (SWG) located at Katarbote, Chaudandigadhi, Udayapur.

The organization has been actively involved in organizing various training related to agriculture since a decade. As the training location lies in the remote areas of Udayapur, they were facing difficulty in printing the material required to conduct various training sessions. Hence, the Bank purchased and handed over the Printer with Photocopier feature to the concern.

On behalf of the bank, General Manager, Mr. Anup Maskey handed over the printer to Ms. Nirmala Thapa, Secretary of SWOG, Lagankhel, Lalitpur in presence other HBL Executives.