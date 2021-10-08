PM Deuba’s Cabinet Take Full Shake, NC Retains Home, Defense, Foreign Ministry and Law and Justice

Three months after the formation of the government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has got a full shape. Deuba’s cabinet included 3 ministers of state and 22 minister’s parties retained the major ministries like Home, Defense, Foreign and Information.

The top four leaders Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Bal Krishna Khand, Dr. Minendra Rijal and Dr. Naryan Khadka retained information and communication, Home, Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nepali Congress also retained the Ministry of Minister, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Dilendra Prasad Badu is appointed as minister to look at the ministry.

President Bidyadevi Bhandari reshuffled the Council of Ministers which was formed on July 13 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on the recommendation of the Prime Minister as per Article 76, Clause 9 and Article 78, Clause 1 of the constitution of Nepal.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers at Shital Niwas, the Office of the President, today.

