Kathmandu Valley Confirms 295 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 11, 2021, 9:04 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 295 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7233 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 295 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 295 cases, Kathmandu districts records 191 cases, Lalitpur 78 and 26 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 802861.

