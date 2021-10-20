COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 535 New Cases, 758 Recoveries And 13 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 807052.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7022 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 535 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 124 people in 1404 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 11,579 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 807 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,772 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 227 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 276 are admitted to the ICU and 104 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 758 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 784,155 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 13 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,318.