Kathmandu Valley Confirms 202 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 202 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7167 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 202 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 202 cases, Kathmandu districts records 137 cases, Lalitpur 50 and 13 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 582 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 810880.