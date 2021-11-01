Ayurveda Campus And Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organise Talk Program

Ayurveda Campus And Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organise Talk Program

Nov. 1, 2021, 11:15 p.m.

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Ayurveda Campus, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University jointly organized a webinar "Ayurveda for Well Being - Prospects and Challenges" as a part of week-long celebration of “AarogyaSaptaha” to observe 6th Ayurveda Day (DhanwantariJayanti) which is also celebrated as Rastriya Aarogya Diwas in Nepal.

The event was attended by Professor Shiv LalBhusal, Rector of Tribhuvan University, Prof. Dr. PradeepVaidya, Assistant Dean, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University, Dr. Shiv Mangal Prasad –Campus Chief, Ayurveda Campus, and other leading academicians. Mr. Naveen Kumar, First Secretary (Press Information and Culture), Embassy of India, Kathmandu also attended the event and highlighted the usefulness of Ayurveda particularly during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 200 experts and enthusiasts from India, Nepal and other countries virtually participated in the webinar.

Banner.jpg

Prof. Dr. Alathiyoor Narayanan Nambi, Principal and Chief Physician Ashtangam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam and Vidyapeedham, Kerala, India, and Dr. SMS Samarakoon from Institute of the Indigenous Medicine University of Colombo, Sri Lanka shared their views virtually as Key Note speakers.

The event was organized as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Issues An Ultimatum To Two Chinese Companies To Make Progress
Nov 01, 2021
PM Deuba Arrived At Glasgow To Participate In The COP26
Nov 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal
Nov 01, 2021
Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 5 Million
Nov 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 228 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 01, 2021

More on National

Nepal Army And US Army Begin Joint Disaster Management Exercise By Agencies 7 hours ago
Nepal-India 14th Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issue Discuss Mutual Security Concerns, Disaster Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida Offers Condolences To Nepal Over Devastating Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Japan Provides 114 More Oxygen Generators To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Nepali Film A Scarecrow Wins UNICEF Iris 75 Award At Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
KOICA Handed Over The Newly Constructed Building Of Mugu District Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Issues An Ultimatum To Two Chinese Companies To Make Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
PM Deuba Arrived At Glasgow To Participate In The COP26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Lays Out Priorities After LDP Secured Received Absolute Majority In Lower House By Agencies Nov 01, 2021
Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 5 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 228 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75