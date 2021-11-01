Ayurveda Campus And Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organise Talk Program

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Ayurveda Campus, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University jointly organized a webinar "Ayurveda for Well Being - Prospects and Challenges" as a part of week-long celebration of “AarogyaSaptaha” to observe 6th Ayurveda Day (DhanwantariJayanti) which is also celebrated as Rastriya Aarogya Diwas in Nepal.

The event was attended by Professor Shiv LalBhusal, Rector of Tribhuvan University, Prof. Dr. PradeepVaidya, Assistant Dean, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University, Dr. Shiv Mangal Prasad –Campus Chief, Ayurveda Campus, and other leading academicians. Mr. Naveen Kumar, First Secretary (Press Information and Culture), Embassy of India, Kathmandu also attended the event and highlighted the usefulness of Ayurveda particularly during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 200 experts and enthusiasts from India, Nepal and other countries virtually participated in the webinar.

Prof. Dr. Alathiyoor Narayanan Nambi, Principal and Chief Physician Ashtangam Ayurveda Chikitsalayam and Vidyapeedham, Kerala, India, and Dr. SMS Samarakoon from Institute of the Indigenous Medicine University of Colombo, Sri Lanka shared their views virtually as Key Note speakers.

The event was organized as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.