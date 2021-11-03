Prime Minister Deuba Thanked PM Modi For India’s Valuable Assistance In Socio-Economic Development Of Nepal

Prime Minister Deuba Thanked PM Modi For India’s Valuable Assistance In Socio-Economic Development Of Nepal

Nov. 3, 2021, 10:51 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi today on the sidelines of the World Leaders Summit of COP26. During the meeting, overall matters of bilateral relations were discussed.

Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of India for its valuable assistance in the socio-economic development of Nepal including infrastructures, railway links, petroleum pipelines, reconstruction projects among others.

He also thanked for the Indian support to Nepal in essential medical supplies and vaccines in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed that India’s support would continue in the supply of chemical fertilizer as in the past.

He also requested the Indian government to allow additional air entry routes through Mahendranagar, Dhangadhi, Nepalgunj and Bhairahawa. The Indian Prime Minister stated that he would work for further strengthening Nepal-India ties and assured of his full support to Nepal as required.

The Prime Minister also held a bilateral meeting with the President of Srilanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa today. During the meeting, overall matters of bilateral relations particularly promoting education and cultural links between the two countries were discussed. The Prime Minister thanked the Srilankan President for beginning direct flight of Srilankan Airlines between Colombo and Kathmandu. The Prime Minister also held a friendly meeting with the President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on the sidelines of COP26.

IMG-0208.JPG

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence called on Prime Minister during which matters relating to grievances and welfare of the British Gurkha soldiers as well as the UK’s support to Nepal in vaccines were discussed.

Prime Minister attended breakfast reception hosted for select Heads of State and Government by the. Boris Johnson and the First Minister of Scotland. PM Deuba also addressed the High-level event on Forest and Land Use Management as one of the distinguished panelists and highlighted Nepal’s interest in the voluntary carbon market and lowering emissions and accelerating Forest (LEAF) instrument.

In the afternoon, Managing Director of World Bank Group Ms. Mari E. Pangestu called on the Prime Minister and discussed the ways to enhance cooperation inter alia on GRID, Covid-19 and human capital agenda.

Similarly, Deputy CEO of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Ms. Alexia Latortue called on the Prime Minister. Matters relating to MCC compact grant to Nepal were discussed during the meeting.

Secretary-General of International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister during which the Secretary-General informed about the several opportunities of work in the maritime sector for Nepalese and offered scholarships to Nepali students at World Maritime University in Sweden and IMO International Maritime Law Institute in Malta.

IMG-0207.JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Laxmipuja, Diwali Or Deepawali 2021: Significant And Importance In Nepal
Nov 03, 2021
Yampanchak 2021: Kaag Tihar And Kukur Tihar Concluded
Nov 03, 2021
Japanese Government Honors Himalaya Sumsher Rana Conferring The Order Of The Rising Sun Medal
Nov 03, 2021
Two Libraries Build In Durbar School In Memory Of Late Prabhakar SJB Rana
Nov 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 4 Across Nepal
Nov 03, 2021

More on National

Japanese Government Honors Himalaya Sumsher Rana Conferring The Order Of The Rising Sun Medal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
French Ambassador Calls On Energy Minister By Agencies 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
HUNGER AND FOOD Nepal’s Position By A Correspondent 17 hours, 59 minutes ago
Nepal Started Export of Electricity to India through Dhalkebar-Mujafarpur Transmission line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
PM Deuba And PM Modi Held Held A Bilateral Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
PM Deuba Met With President Biden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Laxmipuja, Diwali Or Deepawali 2021: Significant And Importance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
Yampanchak 2021: Kaag Tihar And Kukur Tihar Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
Two Libraries Build In Durbar School In Memory Of Late Prabhakar SJB Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2021
Biden Attacks China And Russia Leaders For Missing COP26 Summit By Agencies Nov 03, 2021
GOP Win In Virginia Deals Heavy Blow To Biden By Agencies Nov 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75